Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.95% of Clearside Biomedical worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.04. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

