Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.95% of Clearside Biomedical worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.04. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSD
Clearside Biomedical Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clearside Biomedical
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.