Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 489.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Aura Biosciences worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AURA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 783,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 256.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $6.15 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $308.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $39,319.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,428.37. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,148 shares of company stock worth $91,434. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

