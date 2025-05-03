Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $700,000 Stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,442 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Usio were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Usio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Usio by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 478,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Usio Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of USIO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Usio had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usio

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

