Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) by 456.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NEXGEL were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXGL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NEXGEL by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXGEL stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

NEXGEL ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.19%.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

