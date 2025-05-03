Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

Heritage Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.