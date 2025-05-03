Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $155,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,722.31. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,383 shares of company stock worth $1,031,182. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $45.86 on Friday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.51. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

