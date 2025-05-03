Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kenon by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEN opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

