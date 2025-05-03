Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.20% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81,678 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

