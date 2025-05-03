Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 47,500 Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spire Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spire Global by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global Stock Up 1.0 %
Spire Global stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
