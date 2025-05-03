Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,100 VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,017,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,632,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

HODL stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

