Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of Maiden worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Maiden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 268.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 244.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.64) million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 71.58%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

