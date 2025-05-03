Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 107,364 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMB opened at $49.75 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.