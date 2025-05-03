Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,200 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Beverly A. Huss bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,019.58. This trade represents a 38.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,046 shares of company stock worth $46,916 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. IRIDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Saturday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRIX

About IRIDEX

(Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.