Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,100 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,566 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 608,491 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,118,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $43.48 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

