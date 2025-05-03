Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,600 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 3,951.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $8.47 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $415.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.24.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $437,184.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,963.59. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nLIGHT Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.