Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,544 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 979,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,993,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,313,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 541,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of IIIV opened at $25.39 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $839.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.