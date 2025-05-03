Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,811.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.88.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is -23.26%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

