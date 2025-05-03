Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 60,917 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,917 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

