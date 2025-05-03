Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $253.23 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average of $263.49.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

