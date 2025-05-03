Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $666,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $29.35 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $660.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

