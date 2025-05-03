Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $55.40 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

