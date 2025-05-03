Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,876,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RH by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.44.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.54. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

