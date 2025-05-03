Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Cerus worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $50,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,507,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,972.50. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 18,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $27,476.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 715,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,982.50. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,150 shares of company stock worth $665,210. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.70. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

