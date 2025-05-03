Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of ACNB worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 286.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $42.97 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $453.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.69.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. ACNB had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACNB Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACNB. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACNB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

