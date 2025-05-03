Robert W. Baird Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $396.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $396.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TT opened at $399.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.20. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,805 shares of company stock worth $3,945,082 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after buying an additional 2,010,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,322,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $147,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.