Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.71%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

