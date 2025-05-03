Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$121.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$121.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.62.

CP opened at C$103.53 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$119.20. The stock has a market cap of C$96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

