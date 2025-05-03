Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rubis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUBSF opened at C$25.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.71. Rubis has a 12-month low of C$23.50 and a 12-month high of C$26.26.

About Rubis

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

