Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sasol
Sasol Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sasol by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.