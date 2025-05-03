Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:SSL opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Sasol has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sasol by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

