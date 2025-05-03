Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $10.57. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 272,183 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,894 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at $11,324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

