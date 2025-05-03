Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Position Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,158,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 3,772,782 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,681,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 3,468,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 666,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.24 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

