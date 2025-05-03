Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,622,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

