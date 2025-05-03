SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
