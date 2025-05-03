Short Interest in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rises By 40.6%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,900 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 628,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $96.05 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

