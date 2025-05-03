Short Interest in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expands By 40.7%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,273.15. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,340. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,923,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,586,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,575,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,220,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

