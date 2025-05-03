Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Grows By 40.2%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $241.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.66. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.44 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,675,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

