Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Expands By 40.6%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,723.0 days.

SCSK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCSKF opened at $24.38 on Friday. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

