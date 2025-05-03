Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Rises By 39.7%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
The RMR Group stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $462.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 135.34%.
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
