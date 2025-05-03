Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Rises By 39.7%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20,880.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $462.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 135.34%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

