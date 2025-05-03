SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 11.7 %

SGMA stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.