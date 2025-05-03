SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Up 11.7 %
SGMA stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
