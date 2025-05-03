Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 6.3 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 101,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

