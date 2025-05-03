Simmons Bank Sells 1,670 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.12. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

