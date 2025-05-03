SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.35. 806,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,283,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.