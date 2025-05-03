SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,329.18. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 127.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

