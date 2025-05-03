SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at UBS Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SOFI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after buying an additional 167,780 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.