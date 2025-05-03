Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEI. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SEI opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

