S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $627.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $607.00 to $627.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $506.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.15. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $419.49 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.