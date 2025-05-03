Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 484,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 243,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 268,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

