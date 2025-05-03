SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $132.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

