Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Standard Lithium worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Standard Lithium by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLI opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Standard Lithium Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

