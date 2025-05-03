Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,941.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.